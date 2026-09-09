Predicted lineups for Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami today in 2026 MLS Matchday 25

Inter Miami face the Chicago Fire on Matchday 25 of the MLS season in a matchup where both sides need to secure points. Here are the predicted lineups.

Inter Miami will visit the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Matchday 25 of the 2026 MLS regular season. Lionel Messi is expected to start in a vital matchup, particularly for the club led by manager Guillermo Hoyos.

Inter Miami are coming off a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United in their last outing. Before that, they thrashed CF Montreal 7-1 and suffered a 1-2 defeat to Toronto. The Herons remain near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Messi did not score in the last match, but he netted four goals in the blowout win against Montreal, keeping him atop the league’s scoring chart with 18 goals.

The Chicago Fire enter the match on a seven-game unbeaten streak in MLS play. In their last appearance, they played to a 4-4 draw against Toronto, following a 2-2 draw against the Seattle Sounders and a 2-1 victory over Orlando City. The squad managed by Gregg Berhalter currently sits third in the Eastern Conference.

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Inter Miami predicted lineup

Hoyos is dealing with injury issues within the squad and will be without key players Tadeo Allende, Micael, Sergio Reguilon, Lujan, and Mateo Silvetti. As a result, the manager will have to get creative when building his starting XI.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball.

Inter Miami expected lineup: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Yannick Bright, Maximiliano Falcon, Fricio Caicedo; Rodrigo De Paul, Casemiro, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame, Luis Suarez.

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Chicago Fire expected lineup

Gregg Berhalter also faces notable absences in his squad, with Mueller, Mbokazi, and Franco ruled out due to injury. Nevertheless, a great match is expected, led by Robert Lewandowski, whose magic remains intact.

Chicago Fire expected lineup: Christopher Brady; Jonatha Dean, Samuel Rodgers, Jack Elliott, Andrew Gutman; Anton Jonsson Saletros, Dje D’Avilla, Maren Haile-Selassie; Philip Zinckernagel, Robert Lewandowski, Puso Dithejane.