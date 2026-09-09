Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for MLS game on September 9, 2026

Chicago Fire host Inter Miami at Soldier Field in a crucial MLS Eastern Conference clash. With Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski set to face off, here is how to watch the Matchday 24 game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Tournament Major League Soccer Date Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Time 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami in the USA

Chicago Fire vs. Inter Miami will be available to watch live in the United States on Apple TV. MLS moved all of its regular-season matches to Apple TV beginning in 2026, with every game included with a subscription at no additional cost.

Can I watch Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami for free?

New Apple TV subscribers can watch Chicago Fire vs. Inter Miami through a 7-day free trial, which is currently offered by the platform before the subscription begins charging $14.99 per month.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Chicago Fire and Inter Miami meet in a major Eastern Conference battle at Soldier Field, with both teams sitting near the top of the standings and the playoff race becoming increasingly important.

Chicago enters the match in third place with 38 points from 22 games, while Inter Miami sits second and has a five-point advantage over the Fire heading into Wednesday’s matchup.

Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami during the MLS match (Source: Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

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The Fire are also carrying considerable momentum into the game. Gregg Berhalter‘s team is unbeaten in its last six MLS matches, its longest unbeaten run since 2017. Chicago’s latest result was an entertaining 4-4 draw against Toronto FC on September 5, with Maren Haile-Selassie scoring twice and Robert Lewandowski contributing a goal and an assist.

That result extended Chicago’s unbeaten streak but also continued a pattern that has prevented the Fire from collecting more points. Chicago has dropped a combined 18 points after scoring first in MLS this season. Still, a victory against Miami would move the Fire to within two points of the Herons, making Wednesday’s game particularly valuable in the race for the top positions in the East.

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami: Predicted Lineups

Chicago Fire (4-3-3): Chris Brady; Andrew Gutman, Jack Elliott, Sam Rogers, Jonathan Dean; Maren Haile-Selassie, Dje D’Avilla, Besard Saletros; Puso Dithejane, Robert Lewandowski, Philip Zinckernagel.

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Inter Miami (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Fricio Caicedo, Maximiliano Falcon, Casemiro, Ian Fray; Telasco Segovia, Yannick Bright, Rodrigo De Paul; German Berterame, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi.

What time is the Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami match?

The Chicago Fire vs. Inter Miami match kicks off on Wednesday, September 9, at 8:30 PM ET. The game will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, with MLS and both clubs confirming the same start time.

Eastern Time: 8:30 PM

Central Time: 7:30 PM

Mountain Time: 6:30 PM

Pacific Time: 5:30 PM