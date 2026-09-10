Messi’s Inter Miami fail to capitalize on Nashville loss after draw with Chicago Fire in Supporters’ Shield race

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami played to a draw against the Chicago Fire, failing to capitalize on Nashville SC's loss in the Supporters' Shield race.

In a crucial Supporters’ Shield battle, Inter Miami played to a 1-1 draw against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field in a matchup between the second- and third-place teams in the MLS Eastern Conference. Featuring Lionel Messi in the starting XI to provide the game-tying assist for Casemiro’s goal, the Herons could not get past a draw during their visit to the squad led by Robert Lewandowski, who had put the host side ahead, as Inter Miami failed to fully capitalize on Nashville SC dropping points.

With tonight’s draw, Inter Miami cut the gap on Nashville SC by just a single point after the conference leaders fell to Toronto FC this matchday. The Florida club now sits on 44 points, nine points behind the Eastern Conference leader, as their realistic chances of contending for the Supporters’ Shield slip away, though they remain on track to secure an MLS playoff spot.

Inter Miami’s primary goal remains claiming the Supporters’ Shield while mathematical possibilities endure, though the MLS postseason represents the most critical phase of the campaign. They still have nine matchdays left to achieve their objective.

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Inter Miami’s draw featuring Messi’s contribution

Awaiting Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez to officially take charge of the squad in the coming days, Inter Miami endured a difficult start to the match. The Chicago Fire managed to open the scoring in the eighth minute through Lewandowski, who headed home a cross from the left wing to make it 1-0 with his seventh goal since arriving in MLS.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

However, Inter Miami responded early in the second half with a goal generated by Messi‘s left foot. The Argentine star executed a corner kick to the penalty spot, where Casemiro rose to place a precise header off the right post, beating goalkeeper Christopher Brady.

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Crucial matchup ahead for Inter Miami

Up next for Inter Miami is what stands as likely one of their most crucial fixtures of the season, offering a direct opportunity to close the gap and make up ground on Nashville.

Inter Miami will return to MLS action on Saturday, Sept. 12, when they face Nashville SC—the same club that handed them a 4-1 blowout just a few weeks ago.