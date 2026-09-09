Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in 2026 MLS Matchday 24?

Anticipation is building at Soldier Field ahead of today’s clash between Inter Miami CF and the Chicago Fire, with fans eager to see Lionel Messi take the pitch. As the regular season hits the stretch run, Eastern Conference contenders are battling for prime position ahead of the MLS Playoffs.
Lionel Messi is expected to feature for Inter Miami on MLS Matchday 24, having traveled with the team to Chicago after being left off Miami’s latest injury report, which include plenty of teammates.
Inter Miami will be without six players due to injury, as Tadeo Allende, Gonzalo Luján, Micael, Santiago Morales, Sergio Reguilón, and Mateo Silvetti have all been ruled out against the Fire.
The urgency to watch Messi play continues to grow among fans given the finite time remaining in his storied career, particularly following the Argentine icon’s recent retirement from international duty after a legendary 20-year run with La Albiceleste.
A new challenge away 👊— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 8, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/EJQ3e6ENt6 pic.twitter.com/f0jPUJVWLg
Predicted lineup for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire
Faced with a thinned-out squad, manager Guillermo Hoyos will be forced to shuffle his starting XI to counter Chicago’s attack. Here is how Inter Miami is projected to line up for tonight’s Matchday 24 fixture:
Lionel Messi continues preparing for life after retirement by reportedly buying another club in Spain
- Goalkeeper: Dayne St. Clair
- Defenders: Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Facundo Mura
- Midfielders: Casemiro, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia
- Forwards: Lionel Messi, German Berterame, Luis Suarez
Inter Miami will look to claim all three points on the road to keep pace at the top of the table as they push for back-to-back MLS titles with Messi leading the charge.