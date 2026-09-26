Why isn’t Raul Jimenez playing today for Mexico vs Colombia in 2026 international friendly?

Mexico will face Colombia in an international friendly without one of its most experienced attacking players, as Raul Jimenez remains sidelined with a left knee injury. The Mexican striker will miss the national team’s upcoming matches while continuing his recovery, leaving El Tri without an important option in attack.

Jimenez suffered the injury on September 16 during Wolverhampton’s Carabao Cup match against Everton. The forward was forced off in the 38th minute, and his absence has since raised concerns about how long he could remain unavailable for both club and country.

The situation became more concerning when Jimenez was recently spotted at Molineux using crutches. His recovery could take several weeks, meaning he will not be available for any of Mexico’s three upcoming matches. His absence is also significant for his club, which will need to find solutions in attack while the Mexican international works his way back to full fitness.

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When will Raul Jimenez return?

Raul Jimenez’s return is currently projected for mid-October, although Wolverhampton have not confirmed an exact date. The striker will continue his rehabilitation before returning to training, with his recovery timeline depending on how his knee responds. The club will avoid rushing him back before he is fully fit.

The Mexican forward will miss all of Mexico’s upcoming international matches, including the clash against Colombia. His absence is a significant blow for the national team, which will have to rely on other options such as Armando Gonzalez, Hirving Lozano and Santiago Gimenez. Jimenez had been expected to play an important role in the new cycle under Rafael Marquez, but his injury will delay that opportunity.

Wolverhampton also needs Jimenez back as soon as possible. The Mexican striker is an important part of the team’s attack as it looks to secure a return to the Premier League, and his experience could prove valuable throughout the Championship campaign. For now, the priority is allowing him to recover fully, with the hope that he can return to action next month.