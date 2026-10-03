Predicted lineups for USA vs Mexico today for 2026 international friendly in Arizona

The USA and Mexico clash in a 2026 international friendly in Arizona, with both teams searching for a win in this CONCACAF rivalry. Here are the expected lineups.

The USA and Mexico meet this Saturday, October 3, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, renewing their CONCACAF rivalry in a post-2026 World Cup international friendly.

Mexico enter the match after back-to-back 1-1 draws against Colombia and Peru, still seeking their first win in this new national team cycle. In both contests, Mexico had to come from behind to salvage a draw.

The United States, meanwhile, enter this preparation window following consecutive victories. The squad managed by Mauricio Pochettino defeated Peru 4-1 and subsequently beat Chile 4-2, scoring eight goals across their first two fixtures of this international window.

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Mexico predicted lineup

While Rafa Marquez’s pupils remain undefeated so far, their primary area of concern has been goal-scoring. The attack needs to sharpen up against a tough American defense. Against Peru, the Mexican manager rested a large portion of his starting lineup to deploy them against the USA without Julian Quinones.

Victor Guzman of Mexico.

Mexico predicted lineup: Raul Rangel, Jorge Sanchez, Israel Reyes, Johan Vasquez, Mateo Chavez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Erik Lira, Luis Chavez, Roberto Alvarado, Hirving Lozano, and Armando Gonzalez.

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USA expected lineup

The United States enter with momentum following their wins over Peru and Chile. Mauricio Pochettino’s squad combines experienced players with young talent pushing to secure a spot in the new cycle, while Christian Pulisic stands out as one of the major absences for these friendlies.

USA predicted lineup: Matt Freese, Alex Freeman, George Campbell, Auston Trusty, Peyton Miller, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Cavan Sullivan, Gio Reyna, Malik Tillman, and Justin Ellis.

Key takeaways

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona hosts the post-World Cup friendly match.

in Glendale, Arizona hosts the post-World Cup friendly match. Eight goals were scored by the United States across two recent victories.

were scored by the United States across two recent victories. Christian Pulisic stands out as a major absence for the upcoming match.