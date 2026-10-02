Colombia vs Paraguay LIVE: Halftime! (0-0) 2026 international friendly in New Jersey

At the Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey, Colombia face Paraguay in an international friendly. The Tricolor come into the match after a 1-1 draw against Mexico at the start of their new cycle after the World Cup, while Paraguay defeated Bolivia 2-0 in their first game under Gustavo Alfaro. Halftime!
Luis Javier Suarez put the Tricolor ahead in the first half, but Gilberto Mora equalized for Mexico in the second half. The match also marked the beginning of a new stage for Nestor Lorenzo’s side after the 2026 World Cup, with several new faces and the absences of key players such as James Rodriguez and Juan Fernando Quintero, who left the Colombian national team, while Luis Diaz was not called up for this window.
Paraguay, meanwhile, began Gustavo Alfaro’s second stage with a victory. Paraguay defeated Bolivia 2-0 in Washington thanks to a brace from Miguel Almiron, in the national side’s first game after their participation in the 2026 World Cup, where they were eliminated by France in the Round of 16. The result marked a positive start for Alfaro, who renewed his contract and is already looking ahead to the process toward the next World Cup.
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45' - Halftime! (0-0)
The first half comes to an end with Colombia and Paraguay level at 0-0 at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
45+5' - Gill denies Suarez with a backheel effort (0-0)
Orlando Gill made a save after Luis Suarez tried a backheel effort inside the box. Colombia are pushing forward as the first half approaches its conclusion.
45' - Five minutes added (0-0)
The referee has added five minutes of stoppage time to the first half.
43' - Caceres is booked for a foul on Jhon Arias (0-0)
Juan Caceres receives a yellow card for a foul on Jhon Arias in Paraguay's defensive third.
38' - Play resumes! (0-0)
The match has resumed after the stoppage caused by the head collision between Juan Caceres and Yaser Asprilla.
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38' - Game stopped after another head collision (0-0)
Play has been stopped again after a head collision between Juan Caceres and Yaser Asprilla. The medical staff is on the field attending to both players.
31' - Colombia struggle to find space (0-0)
Colombia are unable to find space, as Alfaro's defensive setup has been very solid. Paraguay's movements when transitioning into attack have also been dangerous, and Nestor Lorenzo's side is not looking comfortable.
27' - Paraguay miss a huge chance (0-0)
Juan Caceres made a great run down the right wing and found himself with plenty of time before delivering a cross to Julio Enciso, who had entered the box unmarked. Enciso struck the ball first time, but sent his effort high over the goal.
22' - Both sides wait for an opening (0-0)
The game maintains the same trend, with Colombia lowering the intensity of their pressure and waiting in midfield to press when Paraguay approach their area. Both sides are giving up possession and waiting for an error to create an opportunity.
17' - Colombia control possession (0-0)
Colombia are opting for possession and patient buildup, but they have been unable to break through Paraguay's defensive line. Paraguay, meanwhile, are looking to create danger through quick transitions with Miguel Almiron and Julio Enciso.
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12' - Play resumes! (0-0)
Play has resumed, and Aldair Quintana remains on the field after the medical staff stopped the bleeding and bandaged his head.
7' - Game stopped after head collision (0-0)
Play has been stopped after a heavy head collision involving Aldair Quintana. The medical staff is on the field attending to the Colombian goalkeeper.
4' - Enciso handles the ball inside the box (0-0)
Enciso handled the ball inside the box during the first attacking sequence for either side. Paraguay started the match, but Colombia have controlled possession so far.
0' - Game is underway! (0-0)
The clash between Colombia and Paraguay is underway at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
Today's venue
Colombia vs Paraguay will be played at Sports Illustrated Stadium, also known as Red Bull Stadium, located in Harrison, New Jersey, within the New York metropolitan area. The venue has a capacity of 25,189 spectators and features a compact structure that keeps the stands close to the field.
The stadium is home to New York Red Bulls and also hosts Gotham FC games. For this friendly, a strong turnout of Colombian and Paraguayan fans is expected, with the possibility of a great atmosphere in the stands.
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Paraguay starting XI
Alfaro's side will line up as follows: Orlando Gill; Juan Caceres, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gomez, Junior Alonso; Andres Cubas, Diego Gomez; Hugo Cuenca, Miguel Almiron, Julio Enciso; Hugo Benitez.
Colombia confirmed lineup
Colombia will line up as follows: Aldair Quintana; Edier Ocampo, Kevin Andrade, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Alvaro Angulo; Richard Rios, Gustavo Puerta; Jhon Arias, Yaser Asprilla; Luis Suarez.
Why isn't Luis Diaz playing?
The absence of the attacker stands out given his importance to Colombia. However, there is no injury behind his absence, as the decision is directly related to workload management following a particularly demanding schedule with Bayern Munich.
Recent history
Both sides will meet again after their last official clash in March 2025 in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers, which ended in an exciting 2-2 draw. This new friendly will allow both coaches to test their teams as they prepare for their upcoming official challenges.
Start time and where to watch
Colombia vs Paraguay will get underway at 8:00 PM ET (PT:5:00 PM)
Watch this International Friendly match between Colombia and Paraguay live in the USA on Fanatiz and Triller TV+.
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Colombia and Paraguay clash in 2026 international friendly
Welcome to our live blog of an international friendly match!
Colombia face Paraguay at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey.
Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Colombia and Paraguay battle it out today!
Emilio Abad is a bilingual journalism graduate from Universidad de Especialidad Espíritu Santo. He joined the Bolavip US team in 2024, bringing with him a deep passion for international soccer and basketball. Emilio has gained valuable experience as a news anchor on a university program and completed an internship at Radio Forever in Guayaquil. He has also covered Liga Pro events in Ecuador, highlighting his expertise in sports reporting. Through these roles, he has built a strong foundation in journalism, with a focus on sports media and storytelling.