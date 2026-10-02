Colombia vs Paraguay LIVE: Halftime! (0-0) 2026 international friendly in New Jersey

At the Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey, Colombia face Paraguay in an international friendly. The Tricolor come into the match after a 1-1 draw against Mexico at the start of their new cycle after the World Cup, while Paraguay defeated Bolivia 2-0 in their first game under Gustavo Alfaro. Halftime!

Luis Javier Suarez put the Tricolor ahead in the first half, but Gilberto Mora equalized for Mexico in the second half. The match also marked the beginning of a new stage for Nestor Lorenzo’s side after the 2026 World Cup, with several new faces and the absences of key players such as James Rodriguez and Juan Fernando Quintero, who left the Colombian national team, while Luis Diaz was not called up for this window.

Paraguay, meanwhile, began Gustavo Alfaro’s second stage with a victory. Paraguay defeated Bolivia 2-0 in Washington thanks to a brace from Miguel Almiron, in the national side’s first game after their participation in the 2026 World Cup, where they were eliminated by France in the Round of 16. The result marked a positive start for Alfaro, who renewed his contract and is already looking ahead to the process toward the next World Cup.