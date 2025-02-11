Trending topics:
Premier League’s all-time top scorers: Who holds the record for most goals?

The deadliest goal scorers in the Premier League have made history with every goal. From Shearer to Salah, discover what made them legends and who holds the record for most goals.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

© Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesAlan Shearer of Newcastle United celebrates the first goal during the UEFA Cup Quarter Final Second Leg match between Newcastle United and PSV Eindhoven at St James Park, on April 14, 2004.

The Premier League is much more than a soccer tournament; it’s a boiling pot of emotions, rivalries, and, of course, goals. It has been the stage for some of the deadliest goal scorers in the history of the sport worldwide.

Throughout its history, names like Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah have turned every match into a spectacle, with their goals etched into the collective memory of fans, as well as commentators and critics.

But behind every statistic lies a story, a journey of sacrifice, talent and determination that has led these players to become soccer legends. Here, we dive into the lives of the top scorers up to the 2023-2024 season.

RankPlayerGoalsMatchesGoals per Match Ratio
1Alan Shearer2604410.59
2Harry Kane2133200.67
3Wayne Rooney2084910.42
4Andy Cole1874140.45
5Sergio Agüero1842750.67
6Mohamed Salah1782860.62
7Frank Lampard1776090.29
8Thierry Henry1752580.68
9Robbie Fowler1633790.43
10Jermain Defoe1624960.33

10. Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe of Tottenham celebrates his goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Birmingham City and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Andrews Stadium on January 30, 2010. (Source: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Jermain Defoe rounds out the list with 162 goals in 496 matches. His longevity and consistency in the Premier League made him one of the most respected strikers in the competition.

Over his career, he played for clubs like Tottenham, West Ham, and Sunderland, always standing out for his ability to find the back of the net in any situation. Defoe may not have always played for title-contending teams, but his goal-scoring prowess kept him relevant for more than a decade in the Premier League.

9. Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler of Liverpool celebrates scoring the third goal against Aston Villa during the Premiership game at Anfield in 1996. (Source: Ben Radford/Allsport)

Robbie Fowler, with 163 goals in 379 matches, was a Liverpool icon and is remembered as one of the most natural and lethal finishers in Premier League history. Nicknamed “God” by Liverpool fans, Fowler had an innate ability to score from any position and with either foot.

Although he never won the Premier League, his legacy in the competition is unquestionable, and he remains a reference point among the league’s great goal scorers.

8. Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry of Arsenal runs with the ball during the Barclays Premiership match between Arsenal and Blackburn Rovers at Highbury on August 25, 2004. (Source: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Thierry Henry, with 175 goals in 258 matches, is considered by many to be the greatest striker in Premier League history. His time at Arsenal was simply spectacular, as he became the club’s all-time leading scorer and led the legendary “Invincibles” team of 2003-04 to an unbeaten league title.

Henry blended speed, technique, and extraordinary finishing ability, making him a unique forward. His impact on the Premier League extends beyond statistics, as he redefined the role of the modern striker with his elegant and dynamic style of play.

7. Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard of Chelsea celebrates during the Barclays Premiership match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at the Hawthorns on October 30, 2004. (Source: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Frank Lampard, with 177 goals in 609 matches, is the highest-scoring midfielder in Premier League history. His ability to arrive late into the box and strike from distance made him a constant threat to opposing defenses.

As a key figure for Chelsea, he won three Premier League titles and left an indelible mark on the club. His tactical intelligence, precision in shooting, and leadership on the field made him an essential part of English football.

6. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC in 2024. (Source: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah, with 178 goals in 286 matches, is still active in the Premier League and has rapidly climbed the all-time top scorers list. After an underwhelming start at Chelsea, he found his best form at Liverpool, where he became a global superstar.

His pace, dribbling ability, and goal-scoring instincts have made him one of the most feared attackers in English football. Salah has been instrumental in Liverpool’s transformation under Jürgen Klopp, helping the team win the Premier League in 2020 and cementing himself as one of the best players of the past decade.

5. Sergio Agüero

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford FC in 2019. (Source: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sergio Agüero is undoubtedly the most lethal foreign striker in Premier League history, scoring 184 goals in 275 matches. His arrival at Manchester City in 2011 marked the beginning of a golden era for the club, and he was the protagonist of one of the most unforgettable moments in league history—his last-minute goal against QPR in 2012, which secured City’s first-ever Premier League title.

Agüero combined speed, ball control, and deadly finishing, making him nearly unstoppable when in top form. His legacy in the Premier League is undeniable, and he remains one of the finest strikers of the modern era.

4. Andy Cole

Andy Cole playing for Manchester United against Ipswich Town in an English Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester, 4th March 1995. (Source: Anton Want/Getty Images)

Andy Cole is another Premier League great, with 187 goals in 414 matches. His most remarkable season came with Newcastle United in 1993-94, when he scored 34 goals without taking penalties—a feat yet to be matched. However, his greatest success came at Manchester United, where he formed one of the league’s best strike partnerships with Dwight Yorke and played a crucial role in the club’s historic treble-winning campaign in 1999.

Cole was a quick and clinical forward with an excellent sense of anticipation and finishing ability. Although he played for several clubs throughout his career, his time at United remains the most memorable.

3. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Stoke City in 2016. (Source: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney, with 208 goals in 491 matches, left his mark on the Premier League as one of England’s most iconic footballers. He debuted for Everton at just 16 years old and soon caught the attention of Manchester United, where he spent most of his career and won five Premier League titles.

Rooney was not only a natural goal-scorer but also a versatile player capable of excelling in multiple attacking roles, contributing with assists and intelligent link-up play. His power, aggression, and technical skill made him a key figure in Sir Alex Ferguson’s dominant United side, and his name will always be tied to the history of English football.

2. Harry Kane

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 20, 2023. (Source: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Harry Kane ranks second on the list with 213 goals in 320 matches, an impressive tally considering he left the Premier League in 2023 to join Bayern Munich. Kane, a product of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, became the club’s all-time leading scorer and one of the most complete strikers in world football.

His ability to finish with both feet, his precision from long range, and his skill in holding up play made him a dominant force in the league. Although he never won the Premier League, his impact was immense, and had he remained in England, he would likely have challenged Shearer’s record.

1. Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer of Newcastle United in action during the Barclays Premiership game between Newcastle and Chelsea at St James Park on May 15, 2005. (Source: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alan Shearer is the all-time top scorer in the Premier League, with 260 goals in 441 matches. His career in the league began at Southampton, but it was at Blackburn Rovers where he truly established himself as a goal-scoring machine, leading the team to the Premier League title in the 1994-95 season.

However, his greatest legacy was with Newcastle United, where he played for a decade and became an absolute icon. Shearer was a powerful striker, dominant in the air, and possessed a thunderous shot, making him nearly unstoppable inside the box. Despite playing in an era with fewer tactical resources than today, his record remains untouched, and his legacy as the league’s greatest scorer is undisputed.

