In the wake of a poor start to the 2022-23 season, Manchester United continue to explore options in the summer transfer market. According to a report, the Red Devils aim to bring another goalkeeper to compete for the job with David de Gea.

Following a disastrous season, the hiring of Erik ten Hag had brought optimism to Old Trafford - but it didn't last long. After only two games in the 2022-23 Premier League, Manchester United are once again in a tough spot.

The Red Devils received an early wake-up call, losing to Brighton at home in the season opener before suffering a humiliating 4-0 away defeat to Brentford. With the transfer window still open, it looks like United have unfinished business.

Having signed Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, and Christian Eriksen during the preseason, Manchester have recently struck a deal with Real Madrid for Brazilian star Casemiro. The English club, however, is now reportedly interested in a goalkeeper.

Report: Man Utd keep tabs on alternative to David de Gea

According to German outlet BILD, Manchester United have made an offer for Eintracht Franfkurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. With Dean Henderson out on loan at Nottingham Forest, United don't have many alternatives to David De Gea.

Tom Heaton, 36, is the only backup to the Spanish goalkeeper. The lack of depth at the position and de Gea's poor form at the start of the season may explain why Ten Hag would consider signing another keeper.

Trapp, 32, has established himself as Frankfurt's first-choice since joining the club on loan from PSG in 2018 before moving permanently the following year. Last season, he played a pivotal role in the team's UEFA Europa League success.

Therefore, it is unclear whether he will be interested in joining United to be a backup. After all, De Gea remained the starter all these years, even when it appeared that he could be dropped.