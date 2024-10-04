Premier League star set to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's record for highest shirt sale ever

Following a stellar performance over the weekend, a Premier League star is on the verge of surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the highest-selling matchworn jersey.

Whether it’s scoring goals, winning trophies, or setting records, Cristiano Ronaldo is a household name in the world of soccer. However, after pulling off an extraordinary performance this weekend, a rising Premier League star is now on track to surpass Ronaldo’s record for the highest shirt sale in Premier League history.

Several top clubs, including Chelsea, PSG, AC Milan, and Tottenham, have partnered with MatchWornShirt.com, a platform where players offer up the shirts they wore during matches. After signing and delivering them, fans from around the globe can place bids in hopes of taking home their favorite player’s matchworn jersey.

During his second stint at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo set the record for the highest price ever paid for a soccer shirt on the platform. However, following his incredible four-goal performance in just 20 minutes against Brighton, Chelsea’s rising star Cole Palmer is on the verge of breaking Ronaldo’s record from 2022.

According to The Mirror, Ronaldo’s matchworn shirt sold for £36,000. With less than 24 hours remaining in the auction, the highest bid for Palmer’s shirt currently stands at $34,427. The leading bid comes from an anonymous buyer in the United States, with interest pouring in from across the globe, including bids from Finland, Hong Kong, and Australia.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates victory following the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Stamford Bridge on September 28, 2024 in London, England.

All proceeds from Palmer’s auction, along with others from the club, will go to the Chelsea F.C. Foundation. The next highest bid is for No. 8 Enzo Fernandez’s shirt, currently sitting at $1,348.

Why is Palmer’s shirt so requested?

Cole Palmer is a rising talent who has made a significant impact in the Premier League over the past few seasons. At just 22 years old, he has quickly become Chelsea’s standout player, consistently making the difference in every game.

This particular matchworn shirt from Palmer holds special significance. In Chelsea’s recent match against Brighton and Hove Albion, Palmer delivered a remarkable performance, scoring four goals in just 41 minutes—netting his first in the 21st minute and his fourth by the 41st. This feat made him the first Premier League player to score four goals in the first half of a game.

It’s often hard to predict, but we may be witnessing the rise of the Premier League’s best player right now. With this poker, he has the more combined goals and assists (G+A) than any other player in the league since the start of last season with 43 (when he joined The Blues). Erling Haaland is his chaser with 42 G+A in the same period.

