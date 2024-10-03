Messi wins Supporters’ Shield with Inter Miami: How does his title count compare to Ronaldo?

Following Lionel Messi's victory in the Supporters' Shield with Inter Miami, it's a perfect moment to revisit his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo and compare their respective title counts.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the world of soccer for over a decade, captivating fans with their extraordinary talent. As two of the greatest players in the history of the sport, their careers have been marked by an impressive array of titles and accolades that have set them apart. But, who has more titles?

After Inter Miami’s 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew, Messi added the Supporters’ Shield to his already extensive trophy collection, bringing his total to 46 team titles. In contrast, Ronaldo has secured 33 collective trophies throughout his career.

While Ronaldo holds a slight edge in Champions League titles—five compared to Messi’s four—the Argentine has triumphed in key international tournaments, including a World Cup and two Copa Americas, solidifying his legacy on the global stage. Here’s a detailed breakdown of their collective titles.

Lionel Messi’s trophies: All the titles he has won so far

Lionel Messi has won a total of 46 titles over the course of his career. He secured 35 trophies at Barcelona, three with PSG, two at Inter Miami, and six while playing for Argentina.

Lionel Messi won his second Copa America in 2024 (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

However, there is some debate regarding the exact number of trophies he won with the Catalan club. Some argue that the 2005 Spanish Supercup shouldn’t count, as Messi wasn’t called up for either of the two matches. All his titles:

10x LaLiga

8x Spanish Super Cup

7x Copa del Rey

4x UEFA Champions League

3x Club World Cup

3x UEFA Super Cup

2x Ligue 1

1x FIFA World Cup

1x French Super Cup

2x Copa America

1x Finalissima

1x U-20 World Cup

1x Olympic Gold Medal

1x Leagues Cup

1x Supporters’ Shield

Cristiano Ronaldo’s trophies: All his titles

Collectively, Ronaldo has won 33 senior trophies in his career. Compared to Lionel Messi, he has more Champions League (five) and FIFA Club World Cup (four). When it comes to major league titles, Ronaldo has eight, two less than Messi. The breakdown:

Cristiano Ronaldo (David Ramos/Getty Images)

