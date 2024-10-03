Trending topics:
Soccer

Messi wins Supporters’ Shield with Inter Miami: How does his title count compare to Ronaldo?

Following Lionel Messi's victory in the Supporters' Shield with Inter Miami, it's a perfect moment to revisit his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo and compare their respective title counts.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Jason Mowry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami

By Natalia Lobo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the world of soccer for over a decade, captivating fans with their extraordinary talent. As two of the greatest players in the history of the sport, their careers have been marked by an impressive array of titles and accolades that have set them apart. But, who has more titles?

After Inter Miami’s 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew, Messi added the Supporters’ Shield to his already extensive trophy collection, bringing his total to 46 team titles. In contrast, Ronaldo has secured 33 collective trophies throughout his career.

While Ronaldo holds a slight edge in Champions League titles—five compared to Messi’s four—the Argentine has triumphed in key international tournaments, including a World Cup and two Copa Americas, solidifying his legacy on the global stage. Here’s a detailed breakdown of their collective titles.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi’s trophies: All the titles he has won so far

Lionel Messi has won a total of 46 titles over the course of his career. He secured 35 trophies at Barcelona, three with PSG, two at Inter Miami, and six while playing for Argentina.

lionel messi

Lionel Messi won his second Copa America in 2024 (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Advertisement

However, there is some debate regarding the exact number of trophies he won with the Catalan club. Some argue that the 2005 Spanish Supercup shouldn’t count, as Messi wasn’t called up for either of the two matches. All his titles:

  • 10x LaLiga
  • 8x Spanish Super Cup
  • 7x Copa del Rey
  • 4x UEFA Champions League
  • 3x Club World Cup
  • 3x UEFA Super Cup
  • 2x Ligue 1
  • 1x FIFA World Cup
  • 1x French Super Cup
  • 2x Copa America
  • 1x Finalissima
  • 1x U-20 World Cup
  • 1x Olympic Gold Medal
  • 1x Leagues Cup
  • 1x Supporters’ Shield
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s trophies: All his titles

Collectively, Ronaldo has won 33 senior trophies in his career. Compared to Lionel Messi, he has more Champions League (five) and FIFA Club World Cup (four). When it comes to major league titles, Ronaldo has eight, two less than Messi. The breakdown:

Cristiano Ronaldo (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Advertisement
  • 5x Champions League
  • 3x UEFA Super Cup
  • 4x FIFA Club World Cup
  • 3x Premier League
  • 1x English FA Cup
  • 2x English League Cup
  • 1x English Super Cup
  • 2x LaLiga
  • 2x Spanish Cup
  • 2x Spanish Super Cup
  • 2x Serie A
  • 1x Italian cup
  • 2x Italian Super Cup
  • 1x Portuguese Super Cup
  • 1x Euros
  • 1x UEFA Nations League
  • 1x Arab Club Champions Cup
natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Draymond Green warns rest of the NBA with big message for Stephen Curry, Warriors
NBA

Draymond Green warns rest of the NBA with big message for Stephen Curry, Warriors

Dolphins: Mike McDaniel recovers a key player to face the Patriots
NFL

Dolphins: Mike McDaniel recovers a key player to face the Patriots

Lionel Messi scores another free-kick goal: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo need to tie him?
Soccer

Lionel Messi scores another free-kick goal: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo need to tie him?

NFL News: Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys have made final decision about Davante Adams blockbuster trade
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys have made final decision about Davante Adams blockbuster trade

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo