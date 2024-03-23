Next summer, Kylian Mbappe must make the most important decision of his career. An impressive contract renewal with PSG or the pursuit of sporting glory at Real Madrid.

According to almost all reports, Mbappe will play in Spain to join a team full of stars like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Antonio Rüdiger, Rodrygo, and Toni Kroos. Undoubtedly, the arrival of the French player would make them favorites to win it all.

Now, one of the legends of Real Madrid, Luis Figo, was questioned about the reason why Mbappe has to leave France to join the famous “merengues.” In recent weeks, very few people in the football world had decided to touch on the topic.

Why Kylian Mbappe should sign for Real Madrid?

Luis Figo spoke out about Kylian Mbappe’s possible signing for Real Madrid. It all happened after this Saturday’s game between legends of the Spanish club and Porto in the Corazon Classic Match. The Portuguese legennd believes this could be a new version of the famous ‘Galacticos’.

“Not bad the Real Madrid of the Galacticos 1.0, it won’t be bad the 2.0. It’s a very personal decision. It depends on many things, but in terms of global prestige, there is no other team that can give it to you more than Madrid.”