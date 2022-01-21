Following a tough spell at PSG and limited game action, the unhappy Georginio Wijnaldum could make his way back to the English Premier League, although a return to Liverpool seems unlikely.

Sometimes, the grass isn't greener somewhere else. Georginio Wijnaldum should've known that when he left Liverpool to join Paris Saint-Germain after quite the successful stint at Anfield.

The Dutchman has barely been featured by Mauricio Pochettino and his brief stint at Parc des Princes has been tainted by frustration. He's stated that he's not happy with the lack of playing time and is a prime candidate to leave the club soon.

Wijnaldum, albeit not always a starter, was one of Jurgen Klopp's go-to guys week in and week out. Now, and with the World Cup just around the corner, the dynamic midfielder wants to spend more time on the pitch.

Wijnaldum Isn't Happy At PSG

“I can't say I'm completely happy, because the situation is not what I wanted… But that's football and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I'm a fighter," the Dutch told NOS. "I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around. I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to.”

PSG Could Swap Wijnaldum For Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele

Fortunately for Wijnaldum, it seems like PSG and Tottenham could solve each other's problems with a player swap. Per Marca, Pochettino would welcome Spurs flop Tanguy Ndombele with open arms, while Wijnaldum could go back to playing Premier League soccer.

(Transcript via Marca)

"Tanguy Ndombele's career at Tottenham Hotspur has never truly got off the ground, with a difficult start having snowballed into a long-term slump, yet with Paris Saint-Germain looking to recruit the midfielder on loan, a potential swap involving Georginio Wijnaldum could suit all parties.

Ndombele has fallen out of favour at Tottenham, with Antonio Conte left unimpressed by his work rate, and he is now training alone separately from the rest of the squad."

Wijnaldum enjoyed the best spell of his career in England and would gladfully join Antonio Conte's squad if that meant getting more minutes, while Ndombele would get another chance to prove his worth. That's the ultimate win-win situation.