For years, the Ballon d’Or conversation was reduced to Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Now, many wonder which players will start dominating in the next few years. Of course, Kylian Mbappe and Kevin De Bruyne could be on that group.

The Frenchman has already established himself as one of the world’s best, and at 24, he still has a bright future ahead of him. If Mbappe ultimately leaves PSG for Real Madrid, his chances to win the Ballon d’Or would be even bigger.

De Bruyne, on the other hand, isn’t getting any younger but still has enough left in the tank to challenge for the accolade. Even so, the Manchester City star has another candidate to win the prize first.

De Bruyne believes Haaland will win Ballon d’Or before Mbappe

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Belgium international was asked to rank players based on their chances to win the Ballon d’Or first. In De Bruyne’s eyes, Erling Haaland leads the list.

Below the Norwegian striker, the midfielder put Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, with Mbappe in third place. It makes sense, not only because Haaland is his teammate, but also because of his fantastic level.

The former Dortmund star settled in perfectly in England, helping City win the treble in his first season. If Haaland keeps up with this great performances, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him receive the Ballon d’Or.