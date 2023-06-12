Kylian Mbappe might be one of, if not the best signing in Paris Saint-Germain history. The Frenchman had already made a name for himself as a youngster at AS Monaco, but PSG were quicker than anyone to secure his signature.

Eventually, the rest of the continent would see him blossom into a world-class, game-changing player. Mbappe not only is capable of putting a team on his back, he can play in any attacking position.

At 24, he has already played in two World Cup finals, winning the 2018 edition in Russia and scoring a hat-trick in the loss to Argentina in 2022. Therefore, PSG are reportedly worried about losing him soon.

Mbappe reportedly tells PSG he won’t exercise contract extension

According to L’Equipe, Kylian Mbappe sent a letter to Paris Saint-Germain’s board letting them know he won’t trigger the option to extend his contract for one more year. His current deal expires in 2024, which is why everyone at the Parc des Princes would be extremely concerned about this.

In fact, PSG are reportedly considering to sell their captain this summer to avoid losing him for nothing next year. Only a year ago, Mbappe flirted with leaving for Real Madrid in a free before he signed an extension with the French club.

Needless to say, this would definitely be the biggest storyline in the upcoming transfer window. If Mbappe is up for sale, we should expect Real Madrid once again showing interest.