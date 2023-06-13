Kylian Mbappé is not happy, especially with the way the media has been reporting what is going on at PSG. The French World Cup star has one more season on his deal and then will weigh his options.

The reality is, despite what has been reported by various outlets, Kylian Mbappé only signed a two-year extension with PSG and that come 2024 it was always a given he would leave the club to possibly sign with Real Madrid on a free transfer.

The issue many pundits have taken is that Kylian Mbappé would be leaving PSG after what will be a rebuild season and no UEFA Champions League to show for it. Still a report by French outlet Le Parisien forced the player to retweet the link and refute the reporting.

Kylian Mbappé calls out Le Parisien

Kylian Mbappé was not happy with the report that he was looking to leave PSG to join Real Madrid in the summer and retweeted, “LIES… At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy.”

What happens after this season will be soap opera material come January where the French World Cup winner could sign a pre-contract. PSG has already lost Lionel Messi, and it looks like Neymar is leaving as well, leaving the club with only one major star.