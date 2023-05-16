Bernardo Silva is having an extraordinary season with Manchester City. The Portuguese midfielder has played in 51 matches as a key piece for Pep Guardiola in their historic quest for the treble: Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Silva is 28-years old and, as a star on his prime, many clubs in Europe are ready to make him a big offer. His contract with Manchester City expires on 2025, but, anything could happen in the summer.

That’s why, in the last few days, a powerhouse is ready to pursuit Bernardo Silva in case he decides to leave the Premier League. It would be a major change and these are the details of a possible transfer.

Bernando Silva could leave Manchester City for PSG

According to reports from L’Equipe and Le Parisien, Bernardo Silva might be ready to leave Manchester City and is very interested in playing for PSG. If Lionel Messi indeed leaves, this would become a priority for the French squad.

Though Silva has been very successful under Pep Guardiola, the midfielder might have had enough of Manchester and wants to experience Paris as a whole. Not only with PSG, but also as a new chapter in his personal life.

It’s important to remember that Luis Campos, a very important consultant at PSG, signed Silva a few years ago with Monaco. Paris Saint-Germain will pay his release clause of $80 million. If Lionel Messi and Neymar are out, Bernardo will be one of the stars to replace them.

This week, during an interview with France Football, he even defended Ligue 1. “People who criticize the level of Ligue 1 and that only PSG exist don’t know anything about soccer. It’s tougher to play in France than in England. It’s a more physical league. It was more complicated for me adapting to French soccer rather than England.”

So, in the middle of the rumors, Bernardo Silva had only praise for his possible next destination. “Ligue 1 is a very competitive championship. Of course PSG, with the money they have, are going to win more than other teams, but, if you analyze Monaco, Lille, Lyon or Marseille, they’re good teams with talented young players.”