There is no doubt that Neymar is one of the best players in soccer history. The Brazilian has a unique ability to play soccer, his ability to elude opponents and always perform skills make the public admire him.

However, over the last few years, the best version of Neymar was seen in the Brazil national team and not at PSG. The 30-year-old seemed never to have been entirely happy with the French team. He missed crucial matches due to injuries, had problems with the officials, and was repeatedly booed by the fans, surely this has caused his level of play to decrease. And that doesn't sit well with PSG's management or its fans.

Neymar is still one of the greatest players to have played for PSG. In the last match of the Ligue 1 season, PSG defeated Metz 5-0, and the Brazilian made history. The 30-year-old scored the third goal of the game and equaled a record that only Cristiano Ronaldo and Romario have achieved.

Neymar became the third player in football history to score 100 goals with three different professional football clubs. For Santos, Ney scored 136 goals in 225 games. At Barcelona, he scored 105 goals in 186 games. And finally, Neymar reached his 100th goal in 144 games played for PSG.

Compatriot Romario got these numbers for PSV Einhoven, Vasco da Gamma and Flamengo. While Cristiano Ronaldo achieved this feat at three of the biggest clubs in soccer history. He did it for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. However, regardless of the great number of goals Neymar scored for the Parisian team, PSG officials have decided that he should leave the club.

PSG officials want Neymar to leave the club

The renewal of Kylian Mbappe has already begun to have an impact on PSG. Following the dismissal of Leonardo, who has yet to be officially announced, Mauricio Pochettino will be the next to leave. And it also appeared that there will be changes in the roster.

According to information from Le Parisien, the Emir of Qatar, Al-Thani, does not want Neymar to continue next season at PSG. The Brazilian is under contract until 2025, but the club's officials will look for a way out for him in this transfer window.

As reported by 'Footmercato', he has been offered to several European clubs, including FC Barcelona. The big obstacle is his high salary, as few clubs in Europe can afford him. As reported by Marca, Neymar is the highest earning soccer player in the world with a gross salary of 48,996,000 euros per year.

A few months ago, Sky Sports had assured PSG had put Neymar on its transferable list, and the price to let the Brazilian leave was €90 million, a far cry from the €222 million it paid Barcelona to sign him.