Kylian Mbappe not only turned down Real Madrid after months of speculation, but apparently, he also tried to persuade one of their targets to join him at Paris Saint-Germain instead of going to Spain.

Real Madrid fans were huge admirers of Kylian Mbappe, but things took a huge twist when the Frenchman rejected their offer at the end of the season to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old superstar, whose contract with PSG was coming to an end this summer, has taken months to announce his decision. He was expected to join the Merengues as a free agent, but in a shocking turn of events, opted to stay in France.

All the love and excitement that Madrid fans once showed for Mbappe ahead of his potential arrival turned into hatred and chants against him. But their feelings towards Mbappe could have been even worse if he had convinced a French teammate to follow in his footsteps and turn down Real Madrid for PSG.

Kylian Mbappe tried to convince a French teammate to reject Real Madrid

Shortly after winning their 14th UEFA Champions League title, Real Madrid announced Aurelien Tchouameni as their first signing for next season. Speaking for the first time as a Merengue, Tchouameni revealed that Mbappe was following his situation closely.

"Kylian decided to stay at PSG and he knew I was leaving Monaco," Tchouameni said in his introductory press conference with Real Madrid, as quoted by ESPN. Apparently, Mbappe tried to persuade him to join him in Paris instead of going to Madrid.

"He wanted to know if I would join him at PSG. But my first choice was Real Madrid and he understood that completely," Tchouameni added. Both know each other very well from the French national team, with whom they're currently playing in the UEFA Nations League.

However, it seemed to be an easy decision for Tchouameni. "Madrid are the biggest club in the world, they have a team with incredible players and I think it's the best decision for me," he said.