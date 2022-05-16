While his production on the field fell short of expectations, Lionel Messi did bring Paris Saint-Germain many financial benefits. After signing the Argentine star, PSG will see their sponsorship revenue grow by 13%.

It's fair to say that Lionel Messi's first season with Paris Saint-Germain didn't go as expected. When the Argentine star moved to France, everyone expected to see the player who led Argentina to a long-awaited Copa America success and carried Barcelona on his own the previous season.

Instead, we've seen a different version of Leo in Paris. While his goalscoring production was the lowest in a long time, Messi also missed a number of games throughout the season. On top of that, PSG left a lot to be desired as well.

Mauricio Pochettino's men failed to get past the UEFA Champions League round of 16, something that eventually resulted in boos and whistles for Messi. However, he did help the club grow on the financial department.

Report: PSG's sponsorship revenues increase 13% after Lionel Messi's arrival

According to Spanish news agency EFE, PSG will earn between €300 million and €310 million in sponsorship revenues for the 2021-22 season, making 13% more than in the previous campaign.

It also means a historic sum for the club, whose record of sponsorship revenue so far is €295 million for the 2018-19 season. The arrival of Lionel Messi this season has certainly attracted more sponsors and higher rewards for the French club.

With Messi on board, at least ten new sponsors have struck a deal with PSG. Dior, GOAT, Autohero, Crypto.com, Gorillas, Smart Good Things, Volt, Big Cola, Sports Water, and PlayBetR have boosted the club's revenues.

On top of that, PSG have sold more than 1 million jerseys this term. And guess what? 60% of them were those with Messi's number 30 on the back. So, landing Messi has certainly brought its benefits on the financial area. Now it's time they see its benefits on the field as well.