English media report that N'Golo Kante could leave Chelsea in the summer to join star-studded French powerhouse, Paris Saint-Germain, after learning that the Blues would be ready to offer the Frenchman a short-term contract renewal.

Chelsea have been in a complex situation over the contract of N'Golo Kante, one of the best midfielders in Europe and the world. Namely, the policy of the Premier League club is such that they do not offer players over 30 years of age a multi-year contract.

The Blues' hierarchy is planning big changes for the team during the summer transfer window, and the fans' favorite could pay the price for that. Kante will enter the final year of his contract in the summer as his contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2023.

The French midfielder is still an important player for his team, having made 25 appearances in all competitions during the 2021-22 season, but his future at Stamford Bridge is unknown. According to reports in England, the Premier League side believe that now is the ideal time to cash in on him.

Chelsea willing to sell Kante to finance Rice move

Paris Saint-Germain could use the situation to bring in one of the best midfielders in the world, says English outlet The Telegraph. As per Chelsea's current renewal policy, the contracts of players over the age of 30 are extended for only one year.

Meanwhile, the French powerhouse would be keen to step up their pursuit and offer a long-term deal to the 2018 World Cup winner with France. The reason the Stamford Bridge outfit would be ready to sell him is to finance the transfer of Declan Rice who is deemed to be worth around €100 million by his team, West Ham.