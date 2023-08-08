Paris Saint-Germain‘s ambitious experiment of reuniting Neymar and Lionel Messi alongside Kylian Mbappe hasn’t gone according to plan. The Argentine star has already left France, and the other two stars could follow suit this summer.

The Brazilian winger is under contract until 2027, but his future at the Parc des Princes looks up in the air. The Frenchman, on the other hand, is entering the final year of his deal and seems to have no intention of extending.

PSG reportedly want to avoid losing Mbappe for free in 2024, which is why they seem to be ready to sell him now. And it looks like the club is already moving forward without counting on the striker.

PSG not selling Mbappe shirts, remove his image from walls

Spanish TV program El Golazo de Gol reports that Kylian Mbappe shirts are no longer purchasable at PSG stores, where they have plenty of Neymar kits and even Messi jerseys.

In addition, his image is being removed from the outside walls at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe is expected to leave the French capital this summer, with Real Madrid seen as his most likely landing spot.