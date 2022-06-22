A highly-rated English international is wanted by both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, as the French club might allow one of Neymar or Messi to depart to save money.

Report: PSG to clash with Manchester City for English international after offloading one of Neymar or Lionel Messi

A new 3-5-2 structure is expected to be used by Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes, with Christophe Galtier taking over as manager. It's possible that the changes in strategy will have a significant effect on Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Sergio Ramos, among others.

Both former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and current Nice manager Christophe Galtier had been touted as potential replacements for Pochettino. However, the latter seems to have won the battle, as confirmed by the Parisians' president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

After working with new sports adviser Luis Campos at Lille, the 55-year-old has been the current frontrunner for the post. As PSG's new director of football, Campos will be expected to put together the team that can win the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

PSG intend to sell Neymar or Lionel Messi in new makeover

In their quest to win the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to attempt practically everything, and their newest try is selling some of their stars in order to create balance.

If the club were to let Lionel Messi or Neymar depart this summer, the Brazilian looks more likely to be sold since he would be worth a substantial transfer price. PSG are said to be open to bids for Neymar after French and Spanish media reports that the Brazilian is no longer wanted there.

The Ligue 1 champions are looking for players who can help them win the Champions League, and the Brazilian doesn't appear to be interested in doing so. In spite of his recent contract extension, a report on Catalan newspaper Sport indicates that Luis Campos is not a fan of the former Barcelona player.

What's next for PSG?

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is expected to be on the market for Paris Saint-Germain soon. With Mauricio Pochettino gone, the French outfit is in the market for an English midfielder, and a bid of around €63 million is considered enough to secure his services.

PSG have just joined the lengthy list of teams interested in acquiring the England international, and the club is prepared to shell out big money to get Phillips. Premier League champions Manchester City are a major threat to Lionel Messi's side's interest in the player.