PSG and Auxerre will clash off on Saturday at Parc des Princes in the 15th round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Check out here the probable lineups for this match

Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre will come against each other at Parc des Princes in Paris on the 15th matchday of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 7:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this French league soccer game.

This will be their 65th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 26 games so far; Auxerre have celebrated a victory 17 times to this day, and the remaining 21 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 15, 2012, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

PSG probable lineup

"I'm not going to spare anyone against Auxerre. I have everyone available… No player has come to me to say they don't want to play or that they fear this last game before the World Cup," PSG coach Christophe Galtier has said at the pre-match press conference. This means that Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe are likely to all feature on Sunday.

Hugo Ekitike started in place of the Argentine superstar against Lorient but will likely return to the bench moving forward. Keylor Navas and Fabian Ruiz will need to be evaluated, and so will Presnel Kimpembe, who missed last week's game with a similar injury but is currently being tested on the practice fields.

PSG probable XI:

Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar.

Auxerre probable lineup

The Auxerre striker M'Baye Niang, who was sent off for the second time this season in their win over Ajaccio, will be eligible to play here after serving his suspension, but Kays Ruiz-Atil may be unable to face his former team due to an injury.

Long-term absentee Theo Pellenard continues to recover from a cruciate ligament injury, while Youssouf M'Changama and Brayann Pereira also sit in the visitors' medical bay. When facing the ruthless PSG onslaught, Pelissier may be tempted to insert Denys Bain into a back five, and Perrin has a good opportunity to replace Gauthier Hein on the wing.

Auxerre probable XI:

Costil; Raveloson, Bain, Jubal, Jeanvier, Mensah; Sinayoko, Sakhi, Toure, Perrin; Niang.