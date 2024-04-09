PSG and Barcelona collide in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Delve into the essential details surrounding this highly anticipated encounter, including information about the venue, as well as specifics regarding television broadcasts and available live streaming options in your region.
Paris Saint-Germain, are determined to advance to the Champions League semi-finals. Following their convincing victory over Real Sociedad in the previous round, the Kylian Mbappe’s team now prepares for a tougher test against Barcelona.
The “Cules”, a team with a rich history in the competition, are eager to replicate their success against Napoli in the round of 16 as they gear up to take on PSG. This sets the stage for an intriguing clash between two powerhouses, the only two European teams in which the Argentine Lionel Messi played.
PSG vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (April 11)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 11)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 9:30 AM (April 11)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 11)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 11)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
PSG vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 1
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Free, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2
India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: SCTV Video
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, Virgin Media Two, LiveScore App, discovery+ App
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Amazon Prime Video
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Max
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal, TVI Player, TVI
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar Plus+, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN USA, ViX, TUDN App, Univision NOW, CBS, UniMás, TUDN.com