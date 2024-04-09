PSG will host Barcelona in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

PSG vs Barcelona: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League First Leg Quarterfinals

PSG and Barcelona collide in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Delve into the essential details surrounding this highly anticipated encounter, including information about the venue, as well as specifics regarding television broadcasts and available live streaming options in your region.

Paris Saint-Germain, are determined to advance to the Champions League semi-finals. Following their convincing victory over Real Sociedad in the previous round, the Kylian Mbappe’s team now prepares for a tougher test against Barcelona.

The “Cules”, a team with a rich history in the competition, are eager to replicate their success against Napoli in the round of 16 as they gear up to take on PSG. This sets the stage for an intriguing clash between two powerhouses, the only two European teams in which the Argentine Lionel Messi played.

PSG vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 11)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 11)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 11)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 11)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 11)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

PSG vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 1

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Free, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: SCTV Video

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, Virgin Media Two, LiveScore App, discovery+ App

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Amazon Prime Video

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal, TVI Player, TVI

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Plus+, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN USA, ViX, TUDN App, Univision NOW, CBS, UniMás, TUDN.com