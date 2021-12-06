PSG will face off Brugge tomorrow, December 7 in the last match of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the UCL in the US.

Tomorrow will take place the last match of the UEFA Champions League group stage between the powerful PSG of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe (already qualified) against the Belgian team of Brugge (without chances of advancing to the round) at Le Parc des Princes of the French capital. Here all the information about the preview, predictions and odds. The game will be broadcast on Paramount + (free trial) and Fubo TV (free trial) in the US.

It will be a game without too attractive taking into account that PSG are classified (regardless of what the result of the upcoming game is) for the next phase in the second position of Group A and without the possibility of beating the first (Manchester City) from which they are separated by 4 points, with only 3 in dispute. For their part, Brugge, already eliminated, will seek to close their participation in a dignified way.

Beyond the fact that the game is not of great interest if we consider the chances of each other, PSG will seek to raise their level well below what is expected if we take into account the prestigious squad they have. Pochettino's team is coming off an agonizing draw in its last Ligue 1 match and will surely want to finish this group stage in the best possible way. For his part, Brugge will go in search of surprising the Parisians.

PSG vs Brugge: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Time: 12:45 PM (ET)

Location: Parc des Princes, Paris, France



PSG vs Brugge: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

PSG vs Brugge: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The team led by Mauricio Pochettino, already qualified for the second round, but with no chance of winning first place in the group (Manchester City 12 points; PSG 8 with only one match to go) will try to finish the group stage with a better image in which he had some more difficult matches than they appeared to be in the preview (for example, the games against Leipzig).

Regarding Brugge, they will go to the Parc des Princes in search of a historic feat: they could never beat the Parisian team. Although a victory would not reach the objective of advancing to the next round (they have 4 points, the same as those of Leipzig, the other eliminated; compared to 8 for PSG the second classified), it would be historic for the Belgians to beat as visitors the team whose main figure is the Argentine Lionel Messi.

In total they met three times: the first two were in the 2019 UEFA Champions League, with PSG victories 5-0 away and 1-0 at home; and the last one took place in the current edition of the Champions League, where the result was a 1-1 draw with Brugge playing at home. Their next match will be the fourth between them.

How to watch or live stream PSG vs Brugge in the US

The match between PSG and Brugge will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial) and Fubo TV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, TUDN App, UniMás, Univision NOW.

PSG vs Brugge: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: PSG are the favorite with -320 odds, while Brugge have +800. A tie would finish in a +500 payout.

DraftKings PSG -320 Tie +500 Brugge +800

* Odds via DraftKings