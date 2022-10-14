Paris Saint-Germain will face Marseille in a new edition of “Le Classique” for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this exciting game.

Paris Saint-Germain will receive Marseille in a new edition of “Le Classique” at the Parc des Princes for Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Sunday, October 15. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that all the action of this match can be seen live in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

This weekend the 99th edition of “Le Classique” will take place, the Derby that pits the two most important teams in France against each other. For this reason, it is one of the most popular games, but if we also take into account that both are fighting for the leadership of Ligue 1, this game takes on much greater interest.

PSG come to this game as leaders with 26 points, product of 8 wins and 2 draws. During the week, for the UEFA Champions League, they drew 1-1 against Benfica. The visitors currently have 23 points (7 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss), so winning at the Parc des Princes would equal PSG. In the week they won their second consecutive game in the UCL against Sporting Lisbon.

PSG possible lineup

Nordi Mukiele will form the back with Danilo Pereira and Marquinhos at the back, as Presnel Kimpembe is injured, and Sergio Ramos was suspended.

Lionel Messi is back in training after his calf injury, although his presence is not 100% certain. Nuno Mendes suffered a muscle problem against Benfica, so he would not be available.

PSG probable starting XI: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Pereira; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Bernat; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Marseille possible lineup

Sead Kolasinac, with a thigh injury that will keep him out of the game for a couple more weeks, is the only player who would not be available, so coach Tudor is expected to put up a team similar to the one that beat Sporting Lisbon for the UEFA champions League.

Marseille probable starting XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Gigot; Clauss, Guendouzi, Rongier, Tavares; Payet, Harit; Sanchez.

