In a game valid for round of 16 of this 2021/2022 French Cup, Paris Saint Germain (the current leaders of the League 1) and Nice will face each other. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the US.

Paris Saint Germain are the absolute leaders of Ligue 1 with a lot of difference over the second. The team that has several stars, among which Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar stand out, is a wide favorite to win everything they play, especially local competitions. And of course this French Cup is not an exception.

On the other side will be Nice, a team that is currently second in the standings (although the third, Marseille, are two points behind them with a game to recover) so they are one of the few teams that are in a position to complicate the mighty Paris Saint Germain, and "The Eagles" are confident they can do it.

PSG vs Nice: Date

This will undoubtedly be the best of the games that the round of 16 of the French Cup will have, since the two best placed teams in Ligue 1 will play: PSG and Nice. This interesting match will be played at the Parc des Princes this Monday, January 31 at 3:15 PM (ET).

PSG vs Nice: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

TV channel in the US to watch PSG vs Nice

This game valid for the round of 16 of this 2021/2022 French Cup between Paris Saint Germain and Nice can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

