PSG and Nice will clash off on Saturday at Parc des Princes in the ninth round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Check out here the probable lineups for this match.

Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Nice at Parc des Princes in Paris on the ninth matchday of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this French league soccer game. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 77th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 32 games so far; Nice have celebrated a victory 22 times to this day, and the remaining 21 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on March 5, 2022, when the game ended in a surprising 1-0 win for the Eaglets. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

PSG probable lineup

Both Presnel Kimpembe and Marco Verratti of PSG are scheduled to serve bans this weekend for an accumulation of bookings; however, neither player will be available because of an injury. Both will join Renato Sanches in the medical room as they each get treatment for their respective injuries.

Thus, French boss Galtier may choose to either restore Vitinha to the engine room to join Fabian Ruiz or, alternatively, the Spaniard may be substituted out as Danilo Pereira advances up the field. Both of these options are viable given the circumstances. During this time, Kylian Mbappe worked out on his own earlier in the week. He is not said to be suffering from any injuries and should be ok moving forward.

PSG probable XI:

Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Pereira, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.

Nice probable lineup

Todibo, a player for Nice, is now serving a one-game suspension after setting an unwelcome record in Ligue 1 with his rapid red card against Angers. As a result of this infraction, Todibo established the record for the fastest red card ever shown in the league. The main injury issue for the away team is Aaron Ramsey, whose hamstring rupture should improve in the near future.

On the other hand, Italian youngster Mattia Viti should be inserted into the backline with the 38-year-old Dante. Marcin Bulka will be desperate to keep his starting shot-stopper spot against his previous side and will try to prevent the return of Kasper Schmeichel. The Leicester legend was demoted to the bench by Favre for the previous fixture because of claimed issues with his fitness and attitude.

Nice probable XI:

Bulka; Lotomba, Viti, Dante, Bard; Boudaoui, Thuram, Lemina, Diop; Delort, Laborde.