The French league resumes and PSG, with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, will be looking for another win on Saturday at the Parc des Princes when they face Nice in a match for the 9th round of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Check out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch or live stream it in your country. If you live in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV (free trial).
Paris Saint-Germain are second in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 standings after Olympique de Marseille's 3-0 win over Angers on Friday. If the team coached by Christophe Galtier takes a new win on Saturday, it will recover the top spot in the table.
Nice, on the other hand, will try to return to victory after suffering a 1-0 home defeat to Angers in the last round. It will be the third match between PSG and Nice this year. The first one was for the French Cup in which Nice advanced on penalties, and the second for the domestic league in which Nice won 1-0.
PSG vs Nice: Kick-off Time
Australia: 5:00 AM (Sunday)
Bahamas: 3:00 PM
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Sunday)
Barbados: 3:00 PM
Belize: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Brunei: 3:00 AM (Sunday)
Burundi: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM ET
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Gambia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Sunday)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (Sunday)
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (Sunday)
Sudan: 9:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM ET
PSG vs Nice: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Belize: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPN Norte
Brazil: Star+
Brunei: beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Burundi: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Canada: FuboTV, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada
France: Canal+ Sport360
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD
International: Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
Sudan: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
United States: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS