PSG will play against Nice on Saturday at the Parc des Princes in Paris in a match for the 9th round of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find how and where to watch or live stream this French league game in your country.

PSG vs Nice: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in your country

The French league resumes and PSG, with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, will be looking for another win on Saturday at the Parc des Princes when they face Nice in a match for the 9th round of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Check out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch or live stream it in your country. If you live in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV (free trial).

Paris Saint-Germain are second in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 standings after Olympique de Marseille's 3-0 win over Angers on Friday. If the team coached by Christophe Galtier takes a new win on Saturday, it will recover the top spot in the table.

Nice, on the other hand, will try to return to victory after suffering a 1-0 home defeat to Angers in the last round. It will be the third match between PSG and Nice this year. The first one was for the French Cup in which Nice advanced on penalties, and the second for the domestic league in which Nice won 1-0.

PSG vs Nice: Kick-off Time

Australia: 5:00 AM (Sunday)

Bahamas: 3:00 PM

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Sunday)

Barbados: 3:00 PM

Belize: 1:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Brunei: 3:00 AM (Sunday)

Burundi: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM ET

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Gambia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (Sunday)

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (Sunday)

Sudan: 9:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM ET

PSG vs Nice: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Belize: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPN Norte

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Canada: FuboTV, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada

France: Canal+ Sport360

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD

International: Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

Sudan: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

United States: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS