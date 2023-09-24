PSG vs Olympique Marseille: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Ligue 1 in your country

PSG and Olympique Marseille meet in the 2023-2024 Ligue 1. This game will take place at Parc des Princes in Paris. Both teams are fighting to climb more spots in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Ligue 1 game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch PSG vs Olympique Marseille online free in the US on Fubo]

PSG lost a recent game against Nice by 2-3 at home, so far that is the only defeat of the new season without Neymar.

Olympique Marseille have a perfect record after only five games, they have three draws and two wins, the most recent game was a 0-0 draw against Toulouse.

PSG vs Olympique Marseille: Kick-Off Time

PSG and Olympique Marseille play for the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 on Sunday, September 24 at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM September 25

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM September 25

Indonesia: 3:45 AM September 25

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM September 25

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM September 25

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM September 25

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

PSG vs Olympique Marseille: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 2, DAZN Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Fubo Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN

Greece: Nova Sports 2

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

Italy: Sky Sport Max, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Poland: Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online, Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia, K-SPORT 1

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, DAZN, Eurosport 2 Spain

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT