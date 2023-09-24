PSG and Olympique Marseille meet in the 2023-2024 Ligue 1. This game will take place at Parc des Princes in Paris. Both teams are fighting to climb more spots in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Ligue 1 game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
PSG lost a recent game against Nice by 2-3 at home, so far that is the only defeat of the new season without Neymar.
Olympique Marseille have a perfect record after only five games, they have three draws and two wins, the most recent game was a 0-0 draw against Toulouse.
PSG vs Olympique Marseille: Kick-Off Time
PSG and Olympique Marseille play for the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 on Sunday, September 24 at Parc des Princes in Paris.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM September 25
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM September 25
Indonesia: 3:45 AM September 25
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM September 25
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM September 25
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM September 25
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
PSG vs Olympique Marseille: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 2, DAZN Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN
Greece: Nova Sports 2
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Italy: Sky Sport Max, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Poland: Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online, Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia, K-SPORT 1
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, DAZN, Eurosport 2 Spain
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT