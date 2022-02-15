PSG and Real Madrid clash today at the Parc des Princes for first leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid will face each other today, February 15 at Parc des Princes for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. The hosts will be with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as their main weapons in attack, while the Spanish giants will trust on Karim Benzema to find the opponent's goal. Find out here all the information about this exciting UCL game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free online. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most attractive series of this round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Not only because they are two of the best teams on the European continent, but also because it will be Lionel Messi's reunion with Real Madrid, a team he has faced countless times as a Barcelona player.

On the PSG side, they arrive with some doubts about their game. Although they are comfortable leaders in Ligue 1, in the French Cup they were eliminated at the hands of Nice, and in their last game against Rennes they showed several shortcomings. Real Madrid are somewhat better, although in their last games they have not shown their best level.

PSG vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Live Stream in the US: Paramount + and FuboTV

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

PSG vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

PSG vs Real Madrid: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As might be expected, the statistics between these two rivals throughout history are very even. In total, they have played 10 times, with 4 wins for Real Madrid, 3 for PSG and 3 draws. The last game between the two was a 2-2 draw on November 26, 2019 for group A of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League.

How to watch or live stream PSG vs Real Madrid in the US and Canada

The match between PSG and Real Madrid for the round of 16 of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial) and FuboTV (free trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, CBS, Univision.

PSG vs Real Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: surprisingly more for the difference than for the chosen team, Paris Saint-Germain are the favorite with +100 odds, while Real Madrid have +270. A tie would finish in a +275 payout.

DraftKings Paris Saint-Germain +100 Tie +275 Real Madrid +270

*Odds via DraftKings