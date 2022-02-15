Paris Saint-Germain will come against Real Madrid today at Park Des Princes in the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Check out the lineups for this thrilling UCL derby clash.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid will clash off at the Park Des Princes in Paris in 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 today, February 15, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find the lineups of both teams that will appear in this Round of 16 Leg 1 derby match. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) and Paramount + (free trial) in the United States. While if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will be their seventh Champions League meeting. No surprises here as Real Madrid are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far; Paris Saint-Germain have grabbed a triumph only once to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on November 26, 2019, when the game ended in a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then in the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League campaign.

PSG lineup

Following a major ankle injury, PSG's Neymar returns to the matchday squad although he won't start. Sergio Ramos, meanwhile, continues on the sidelines, with Idrissa Gueye returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

PSG starting XI:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Verratti, Paredes, Danilo; Messi, Mbappe, Di Maria.

Real Madrid lineup

The good news for El Merengue is that Karim Benzema is back. Due to a hamstring injury, the 34-year-old Frenchman has missed two of Whites' previous La Liga duels, but he will show up in Paris.

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will line up with Casemiro in Ancelotti's first-choice midfield three, with Marco Asensio earning a spot closer to the attack. Rodrygo, Eden Hazard, and Gareth Bale were all viable choices on the left flank, but it is Vinicius who will start from the first minute.

Real Madrid starting XI:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius.