Sergio Ramos continues to have a hard time in Paris as he won't be eligible for PSG's game against Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here, find out why he is not playing against his former team.

PSG vs Real Madrid: Why is Sergio Ramos not playing in the first leg of the UCL Round of 16?

It's been a long wait, but the UEFA Champions League is finally back and PSG couldn't feel more excited about it. The French club, however, has a huge challenge ahead of them as they meet Real Madrid. Besides, Sergio Ramos has been ruled out for the first leg.

The round of 16 tie begins on Tuesday, February 15, when Paris Saint-Germain welcome Carlo Ancelotti's side to the Parc des Princes in a highly anticipated game. Mauricio Pochettino has been under heavy fire lately, so it will be a great opportunity for his team to show an improvement and take another step towards the coveted trophy.

It's not a secret that PSG's hierarchy only wants one thing for this season and that is to become European champions for the first time. That explains their stellar signings last summer, even though not all of them have worked out so far - especially Ramos.

The reason why Sergio Ramos is not playing for PSG vs. Real Madrid in first leg of UCL round of 16

When Paris Saint-Germain signed Ramos in a free transfer last year, it looked like they were preparing to go all in for the Champions League title. However, the months have passed and the defender has failed to make at least one UCL appearance in a PSG uniform.

He was expected to make his debut against Real Madrid, but he won't make it in time for Tuesday's clash. Sergio Ramos is not playing for PSG in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 because he hasn't recovered from a calf injury.

"Sergio Ramos will continue to train on his own following his calf injury. A further update will be provided in a week's time," a club statement read on Monday. The 35-year-old center-back has spent most of the time on the sidelines this season, playing just five games for PSG so far. On the other hand, Neymar is on the matchday squad and seems ready to make his return for the crucial UCL matchup against Real Madrid.