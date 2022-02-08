PSG will face Rennes at the Parc des Princes in a game valid for the Matchday 24 of the Ligue 1. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream for free in the United States.

Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes will face each other at Parc des Princes for the Matchday 24 of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Paris Saint-Germain are still the comfortable leaders of Ligue 1, and they certainly intend to remain so. The all-star team (including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, among others) suffered a serious blow when they were eliminated in the round of 16 of the French Cup at the hands of Nice, and now seeks to concentrate on the league.

On the Rennes side, they are far from the fight for the first places and a goal closer to their chances is to try to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League. They are not too far away: they are currently in 5th position (that is, qualifying for the Europa League) 5 points behind Nice, the last one that would be entering the UCL.

PSG vs Rennes: Date

This game corresponding to Matchday 24 of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 between Paris Saint-Germain (the current leaders) and Rennes that will take place at the Parc des Princes will be played on Friday, February 11 at 3:00 PM (ET).

PSG vs Rennes: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch PSG vs Rennes

The game that Paris Saint-Germain (the current leaders) and Rennes will play for the Matchday 24 of the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

