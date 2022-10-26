PSV will host Arsenal at Philips Stadium on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Europa League in a game that could determine the first place. Here you can learn more about how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

Group A the 2022-2023 Europa League has two title contenders battling for the first place. This time PSV will be at home vs Arsenal at Philips Stadium on Matchday 5. Stay here to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ will both be available.

The season has been great for Arsenal so far in all competitions. Their record of 13 wins, one tie and just one loss between the Premier League and the UEL puts them as a candidate to take the crown. For what they showed in the first four games they seem to be living up to the expectations. With four victories, including one hosting the Dutch club last week, they sit at the top with a five-point lead. That means a draw will secure them a spot in Round of 16.

PSV, on the contrary, must get a victory if they want to keep their hopes of a first place alive. Although they would be qualifying if everything remains as it stands now, BodoGlimt could get very close this Thursday. Even though their journey has been very good, the timing may not be ideal since they arrive with a 4-2 loss visiting Groningen in the Eredivisie.

PSV vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

PSV will clash with Arsenal at Philips Stadium on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, October 27.

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 3:45 AM (October 28)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM (October 28)

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Cameroon: 5:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Costa Rica: 10:45 AM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Ecuador: 11:45 AM

Egypt: 6:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM (October 28)

Indonesia: 00:45 AM (October 28)

Iran: 8:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Japan: 1:45 AM (October 28)

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 0:45 AM (October 28)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 5:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (October 28)

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Qatar: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM

Senegal: 4:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 00:45 AM (October 28)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

South Korea: 1:45 AM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 7:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM

Tunisia: 5:45 PM

Uganda: 7:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK : 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

PSV vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN Norte

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: RMC Sport 4, RMC Sport en direct

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Indonesia: SCTV

Iran: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Sky Sport Action, NOW TV, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 255

Japan: WOWOW Live, DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: ESPN 2, Veronica TV, Watch ESPN

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 2

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, VIX+