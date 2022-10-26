Group A the 2022-2023 Europa League has two title contenders battling for the first place. This time PSV will be at home vs Arsenal at Philips Stadium on Matchday 5. Stay here to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ will both be available.
The season has been great for Arsenal so far in all competitions. Their record of 13 wins, one tie and just one loss between the Premier League and the UEL puts them as a candidate to take the crown. For what they showed in the first four games they seem to be living up to the expectations. With four victories, including one hosting the Dutch club last week, they sit at the top with a five-point lead. That means a draw will secure them a spot in Round of 16.
PSV, on the contrary, must get a victory if they want to keep their hopes of a first place alive. Although they would be qualifying if everything remains as it stands now, BodoGlimt could get very close this Thursday. Even though their journey has been very good, the timing may not be ideal since they arrive with a 4-2 loss visiting Groningen in the Eredivisie.
PSV vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
PSV will clash with Arsenal at Philips Stadium on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, October 27.
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 3:45 AM (October 28)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM (October 28)
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Cameroon: 5:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Costa Rica: 10:45 AM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Ecuador: 11:45 AM
Egypt: 6:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM (October 28)
Indonesia: 00:45 AM (October 28)
Iran: 8:15 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Japan: 1:45 AM (October 28)
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 0:45 AM (October 28)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 5:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 5:45 AM (October 28)
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Qatar: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM
Senegal: 4:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 00:45 AM (October 28)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
South Korea: 1:45 AM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
Tanzania: 7:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM
Tunisia: 5:45 PM
Uganda: 7:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK : 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
PSV vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN Norte
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: RMC Sport 4, RMC Sport en direct
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Indonesia: SCTV
Iran: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: Sky Sport Action, NOW TV, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 255
Japan: WOWOW Live, DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Star+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: ESPN 2, Veronica TV, Watch ESPN
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 2
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, VIX+