PSV will receive Rangers this Wednesday, August 30 in what will be the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League fourth round. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It was anticipated that this series would be genuinely challenging, and the first-leg game demonstrated precisely why. A 2-2 scoreline left the game completely open, with the chances being practically equal for both teams, although one of them will hold a slight advantage.
This team is PSV, who will play the second leg at home and in front of their fans, providing them with a potential slight advantage. However, they must not become overconfident, as Rangers have proven their capability to win and secure qualification for the group stage of the Champions League.
PSV vs Rangers: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (August 31)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 31)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 31)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 31)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 31)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (August 31)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (August 31)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 31)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
PSV vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports Stadium, TNT Brasil, GUIGO
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1, Free, Canal+ France
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, Servus TV
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football plus ROA
Greece: Space Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+ , LiveScore App , TNT Sports 1 , Virgin TV Go , discovery+ App, Virgin Media Two
Israel: 5Sport, sport5.co.il
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football plus ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football plus Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV2 Play
Philippines: Cignal Play, Premier FOOTBALL
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: SuperSport Maximo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden. TV4 Play, TV4 Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport D 2, Blue Sport 1 Live, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Great Goal.