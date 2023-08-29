PSV vs Rangers: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

PSV will receive Rangers this Wednesday, August 30 in what will be the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League fourth round. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It was anticipated that this series would be genuinely challenging, and the first-leg game demonstrated precisely why. A 2-2 scoreline left the game completely open, with the chances being practically equal for both teams, although one of them will hold a slight advantage.

This team is PSV, who will play the second leg at home and in front of their fans, providing them with a potential slight advantage. However, they must not become overconfident, as Rangers have proven their capability to win and secure qualification for the group stage of the Champions League.

PSV vs Rangers: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (August 31)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 31)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 31)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 31)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 31)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (August 31)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (August 31)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 31)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

PSV vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports Stadium, TNT Brasil, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1, Free, Canal+ France

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, Servus TV

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football plus ROA

Greece: Space Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ , LiveScore App , TNT Sports 1 , Virgin TV Go , discovery+ App, Virgin Media Two

Israel: 5Sport, sport5.co.il

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football plus ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV2 Play

Philippines: Cignal Play, Premier FOOTBALL

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport Maximo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden. TV4 Play, TV4 Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport D 2, Blue Sport 1 Live, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Great Goal.