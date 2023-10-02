PSV vs Sevilla: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

PSV will face off against Sevilla this Tuesday, October 3 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

PSV’s debut in the Champions League couldn’t have gone worse. It was well-known that they were up against a significantly superior opponent in Arsenal. However, they were hopeful of securing at least a point, especially considering they were playing at home. Nevertheless, the devastating 4-0 loss left them reeling.

They now face the pressing need to recover swiftly and are up against another formidable adversary, Sevilla. The Spanish team didn’t enjoy the best start to the season in La Liga, and in the Champions League, they began with a draw. They are now aiming for a victory to provide a sense of calm, capitalizing on the advantage of playing at home.

PSV vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 4)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 4)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 4)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 4)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 4)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

PSV vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4, TOD

France: beIN Sports MAX 6, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD

India: SonyLIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: TNT Sports 7, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 257

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6

Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Action

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Engine

Switzerland: Blue Sport 6 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4, TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 7, discovery+

USA: Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo