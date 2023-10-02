PSV will face off against Sevilla this Tuesday, October 3 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch PSV vs Sevilla online in the US on Paramount +]
PSV’s debut in the Champions League couldn’t have gone worse. It was well-known that they were up against a significantly superior opponent in Arsenal. However, they were hopeful of securing at least a point, especially considering they were playing at home. Nevertheless, the devastating 4-0 loss left them reeling.
They now face the pressing need to recover swiftly and are up against another formidable adversary, Sevilla. The Spanish team didn’t enjoy the best start to the season in La Liga, and in the Champions League, they began with a draw. They are now aiming for a victory to provide a sense of calm, capitalizing on the advantage of playing at home.
PSV vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 4)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 4)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 4)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 4)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 4)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 4)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 4)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 4)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
PSV vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SonyLIV
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4, TOD
France: beIN Sports MAX 6, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD
India: SonyLIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: TNT Sports 7, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 257
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6
Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Action
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Engine
Switzerland: Blue Sport 6 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4, TOD
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 7, discovery+
USA: Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo