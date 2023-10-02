Napoli play against Real Madrid this Tuesday, October 3 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Napoli vs Real Madrid online FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]
This is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated matchups in Matchday 2 of the Champions’ League group stage. Both teams secured victories in their debut matches and are considered favorites to claim the top two spots in Group C, thus positioning themselves for qualification to the round of 16.
On one side, we have the home team, Napoli, the reigning champions of Serie A, who did not commence their domestic league campaign in the most promising manner. They are eager to rediscover their top form in the Champions League. Their opponents will be none other than Real Madrid, a perennial contender in this tournament, who are seeking their second victory following a 1-0 win against Union Berlin.
Napoli vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 4)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 4)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 4)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 4)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 4)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 4)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 4)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 4)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Napoli vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx, RTL Play, Club RTL
Brazil: Estádio TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Brasil, TNT Go, SBT, GUIGO
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: LiveScore App, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3, discovery+
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Go, TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Golf
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live, Blue Sport D 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, DEATH
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App, discovery+
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX, Univision, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN.com