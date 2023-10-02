Napoli vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Napoli play against Real Madrid this Tuesday, October 3 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated matchups in Matchday 2 of the Champions’ League group stage. Both teams secured victories in their debut matches and are considered favorites to claim the top two spots in Group C, thus positioning themselves for qualification to the round of 16.

On one side, we have the home team, Napoli, the reigning champions of Serie A, who did not commence their domestic league campaign in the most promising manner. They are eager to rediscover their top form in the Champions League. Their opponents will be none other than Real Madrid, a perennial contender in this tournament, who are seeking their second victory following a 1-0 win against Union Berlin.

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 4)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 4)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 4)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 4)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 4)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Napoli vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx, RTL Play, Club RTL

Brazil: Estádio TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Brasil, TNT Go, SBT, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: LiveScore App, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3, discovery+

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Go, TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Golf

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live, Blue Sport D 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, DEATH

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX, Univision, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN.com