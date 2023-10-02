Lens will receive Arsenal this Tuesday, October 3 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Lens vs Arsenal online FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]
Group B is undeniably one of the most competitive. Arsenal are the clear favorites to progress as group leaders, but any of the other three teams could potentially secure the runner-up spot for the round of 16. This is precisely why every match is crucial, and winning at home holds immense significance.
Lens are well aware of this, and they are eager to validate their good point earned during their visit to Sevilla with a victory. In Ligue 1 they are not going through their best moment, but they hope to change that in the Championship. However, Arsenal aim to further demonstrate why they are the favorites by securing their second victory, following their impressive 4-0 win against PSV on Matchday 1.
Lens vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 4)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 4)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 4)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 4)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 4)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 4)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 4)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 4)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Lens vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SonyLIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
France: Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: SonyLIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 2, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, discovery+ App, LiveScore App
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 256, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 8
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 4, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5 Live, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX