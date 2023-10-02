Lens vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Lens will receive Arsenal this Tuesday, October 3 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Lens vs Arsenal online FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

Group B is undeniably one of the most competitive. Arsenal are the clear favorites to progress as group leaders, but any of the other three teams could potentially secure the runner-up spot for the round of 16. This is precisely why every match is crucial, and winning at home holds immense significance.

Lens are well aware of this, and they are eager to validate their good point earned during their visit to Sevilla with a victory. In Ligue 1 they are not going through their best moment, but they hope to change that in the Championship. However, Arsenal aim to further demonstrate why they are the favorites by securing their second victory, following their impressive 4-0 win against PSV on Matchday 1.

Lens vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 4)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 4)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 4)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 4)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 4)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 4)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Lens vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

France: Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: SonyLIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 2, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, discovery+ App, LiveScore App

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 256, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 8

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 4, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5 Live, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX