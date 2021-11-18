Puebla and Chivas face off this weekend in the Wild Card of the Liga MX 2021 Torneo Apertura Playoffs. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US.

Puebla vs Chivas: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs

The regular season is part of the past, it's time for the playoffs now. Puebla and Chivas meet in the Wild Card round of the 2021 Apertura postseason aiming to make it into the following stage. Here, check out the date, time, and TV channel to watch this Liga MX game in the US.

Nicolas Larcamon's men finished off the league tournament on the right foot, claiming two wins in a row. Puebla finished seventh with 24 points, thus setting up a matchup with Chivas.

Guadalajara have struggled all through the regular season but they still punched a ticket to the postseason. Marcelo Michel Leaño's side concluded the competition in 10th place with 22 points following its win over Mazatlanon Matchday 17.

Puebla vs Chivas: Date

Puebla and Chivas will face each other on Saturday, November 20, in the Wild Card round of the Liga MX 2021 Torneo Apertura playoffs. They have previously met on Matchday 2 of the regular season, with Guadalajara claiming a 2-0 victory.

Puebla vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Puebla vs Chivas

The game to be played between Puebla and Chivas in the Wild Card round of the 2021 Apertura will be broadcast in the US on TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.