The Liga MX is back this weekend and it will bring us the most exciting part of the season: the playoffs. Puebla host Chivas today, November 20, in the Wild Card round of the 2021 Apertura postseason. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

The hosts head into this game in high spirits, as they finished the regular season on the right foot. Nicolas Larcamon's team carries two wins in a row under its belt, and hopes to build on that streak.

Guadalajara have struggled to get results this tournament but they still made it to the postseason. Marcelo Michel Leaño's men have work to do if they want to challenge and pull off a shock.

Puebla vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 10 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Cuauhtemoc, Puebla

Puebla vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

Puebla vs Chivas: Storylines

Puebla have finished seventh in the 2021 Apertura regular season standings with 24 points. Chivas, on the other hand, concluded their campaign in tenth place with 22 points. Last time they met, Guadalajara won 2-0.

How to watch or live stream Puebla vs Chivas in the US

The game between Puebla and Chivas in the Wild Card of the 2021 Liga MX Torneo Apertura playoffs will be broadcast in the US on TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.

Puebla vs Chivas: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have revealed their predictions for this game. Puebla are seen by FanDuel as slight favorites with +130 odds, while Chivas have +230, and a tie would result in a +195 payout.

FanDuel Puebla +130 Tie +195 Chivas +230

* Odds via FanDuel.