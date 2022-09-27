Club America will visit Puebla for Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this Mexican League game in the United States.

Puebla will play against Club America at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium in a game valid for the Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV + (free trial).

It will be the last game of the regular phase and they will finally define who will be the 4 teams that will qualify directly for the quarterfinals and who will play the Requalification. The game between these two teams, for that reason, will certainly not be the most entertaining of Matchday 17.

Regardless of the outcome of the game, neither of them will change their current situation. On the local side, they have no chance of being among the top four, although they have already secured their place in the Requalification. In the case of America, no matter if they lose they will be among the top 4, although of course they will seek to win to finish as leaders.

Puebla vs Club America: Date

This game for the Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 between Puebla and Club America will be played at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium this Friday, September 29 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Puebla vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Puebla vs Club America

This Matchday 17 of the 2022 Liga MX between Puebla and Club America will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com.

