Puebla and Pumas UNAM face off on Matchday 13 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, check out the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this Liga MX game in the US.

Liga MX action returns for an exciting Matchday 13 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura that will see Puebla welcome Pumas UNAM to Estadio Cuauhtemoc.

Nicolas Larcamon’s men return home aiming to get back to winning ways. Puebla have failed to pick up a victory in their last three league matches (D1 L2), so it’s time to bounce back for them.

However, Pumas have been in a great run of form lately. On top of their win over Juarez last time out, Andres Lillini’s men beat Cruz Azul in the Concacaf Champions League during the week. Will they pick up where they left off?

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Friday, April 8, 2022

Time: 8 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Cuauhtemoc

Live Stream: fuboTV

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines

Following a 2-1 defeat to Toluca, Puebla sit third in the 2022 Clausura standings with 22 points (W6 D4 L2), while Pumas UNAM are in ninth place with 15 points (W4 D3 L5). Last time they met last year, Lillini’s side won 2-0 on Matchday 6 of the Apertura.

How to watch or live stream Puebla vs Pumas UNAM in the US

The game between Puebla and Pumas UNAM will be broadcast in the US on by fuboTV. Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás.

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this game. BetMGM see Puebla as favorites with +100 odds, while Pumas UNAM have +240 and a draw would result in a +250 payout.

BetMGM Puebla +100 Tie +250 Pumas UNAM +240

