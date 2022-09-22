Puebla will host Pumas UNAM at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium for a rescheduled Matchday 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Here you will find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Puebla will play against Pumas UNAM in a rescheduled game of Matchday 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Here you find out all about this Liga MX regular season game, including how to watch or live stream it in the US, the match information, storylines, prediction and odds. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch or live stream free the game.

Puebla may found their way to secure their Liga MX Playoffs spot. In fact, they finally picked up their third win of the regular season over Tigres UANL at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla. Even so, the team managed by Nicolas Larcamon knows how to handle the pressure in this part of the season.

On the other side, Pumas UNAM are close to be eliminated from any chance to qualify to the Liga MX Playoffs. In fact, their last lost game to Cruz Azul reduced their chances. However, Pumas have proved to be a tough team under Andres Lillini's management.

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Friday, September 23, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla, Mexico

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In their last five meetings between these two sides, Pumas UNAM have dominated the score with 3 wins, and 2 draws. Even so, when three of this five games were at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla. In fact, the last time Puebla picked up a win over Pumas was in 2018 for a Matchday 11 of the Liga MX regular season.

Their last matchup it was in Puebla, also. In that game, the final result was a 2-2 draw. Also, Puebla started with a 2-0 advantage in the first half. However, Pumas' toughness came to light, and tied the game with a 86th minute equalizer. So, one thing is for sure, this game will be a must-watch on Friday night.

How to watch Puebla vs Pumas UNAM in the US

This rescheduled Matchday 7 matchup between Puebla and Pumas UNAM will be played on Friday, September 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). And, it will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, as other available options in the US.

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for Liga MX Apertura matchup. According to BetMGM, Puebla are most likely to win this game as the hosts with +100 odds. While, Pumas UNAM are the underdogs with +250 odds to win as visitors. A draw would make a +250 payout.

