Puebla will host Tigres UANL for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Find out the key information of this matchup including when, where, and how to watch the game in the US.

Puebla have struggled to keep up with the top teams of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. In fact, the team managed by Nicolas Larcamon has won just two games in the current regular season. And, his best striker Martin Barragan has scored just 6 goals in 14 games.

On the other side, Tigres UANL have won just once in their last five games of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. As his best striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, has scored three goals in those games, the team managed by Miguel Herrera hasn't yet found a good chemistry to pick up wins.

Puebla vs Tigres UANL: Date

Puebla will face Tigres UANL for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This Liga MX matchup will be played on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla. Both teams seek a win to stay up at the Liga MX Standings.

Puebla vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Puebla vs Tigres UANL in the US

This Matchday 15 matchup between Puebla and Tigres UANL will be played on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). And, it will be available to watch exclusively on ViX+ in the US. Other available options aren't disclosed at this time.