Pumas UNAM and Club America clash in the first leg of the Liga MX 2021 Apertura quarterfinals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the Mexican league playoffs in the US.

The Wild Card round is over and it's time for the Liga MX quarterfinals to get underway. Pumas UNAM host the regular season leaders Club America in the first leg of an exciting series of the 2021 Apertura playoffs. Here, check out the date and time of the game. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Las Aguilas head into the postseason as heavy favorites to make a deep run and fight for the Mexican championship. Santiago Solari's boys, however, will have to get back on track following a two-game winless run.

The hosts, on the other hand, have surprisingly made it into this round by knocking out Toluca in the Wild Card. Andres Lillini's men finished 11th in the regular season standings. Will they pull off a shock and upset the first-seeded side?

Pumas UNAM vs Club America: Date

Pumas UNAM and Club America will face each other on Wednesday, November 24, at Estadio Olimpico Universitario. In their previous meeting, America beat Pumas 2-0 on Matchday 12 of the 2021 Apertura.

Pumas UNAM vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America

The game to be played between Pumas UNAM and Club America will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV. Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.