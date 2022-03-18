Pumas UNAM play Necaxa for the Matchweek 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pumas UNAM are ready to play against Necaxa in Matchweek 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario on March 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). Home advantage will play a key role in this game. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The last two weeks were tough for Pumas UNAM as they lost two games against Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna. But before that double defeat the team had achieved a good streak of two draws and one victory.

Necaxa are in a bad situation with a negative record in the 13th spot of the 2022 Clausura Tournament standings. At least the team won the most recent game against Queretaro after losing another game against Toluca at home.

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico de Universitario, Ciudad de México, Mexico.

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Storylines

Pumas are in the 10th spot of the standings but they still have enough time to climb spots in the standings to access the playoffs of the 2022 Clausura Tournament. Pumas UNAM have not won a game since February 13, on that occasion the team won against one of the second phase favorites Leon 2-1 at home. But after that game the team did not see victory again but two draws and two recent losses.

Necaxa must take advantage of each game as if it were their last chance to reach the Liguilla (playoffs) this years, and with the recent victory against Queretaro 1-0 at home the team seems to be taking things seriously. Like Pumas UNAM, Necaxa had poor results from February 13 onwards, two draws and two losses.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Predictions And Odds

Pumas UNAM are slight favorites at home to win this game with 2.05 odds that will pay $205 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a similar record to the visitors. Necaxa are underdogs at 3.60 odds. The draw is offered at 3.30 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Pumas UNAM 2.05.



BetMGM Pumas UNAM 2.05 Draw / Totals 3.30 / 2.5 Necaxa 3.60

