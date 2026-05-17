Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Liga MX Clausura 2026 match on May 17, 2026

Pumas UNAM will face Pachuca at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026. Pachuca won the first leg 1-0 and are looking to secure their place in the final against a Pumas side that is very strong on their home turf. Find out how watch this clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca Tournament Liga MX Clausura 2026 Date Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN Live Stream Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV Stream, ViX

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca in the USA

Fans in the United States will have plenty of ways to follow this highly anticipated matchup live. Those wanting to stream the game online can watch through Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV Stream, or ViX, with each platform providing live coverage from kickoff to the final whistle.

Viewers who prefer watching on traditional television can tune in to CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, or TUDN, as the networks bring all the biggest moments and key plays from this marquee showdown to the screen.

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Can I watch Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca for free?

Fans in the United States can catch every minute of this highly anticipated clash live on DirecTV Stream, with eligible new users currently able to access the platform through a special free promotional offer.

Those hoping to follow all the action from kickoff to the final whistle can activate the service’s 5-day free trial and watch the complete broadcast without paying anything during the limited-time deal.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Clausura 2026 semifinal heads to Mexico City with everything still on the line after Pachuca earned a slim first-leg advantage at home. Now, the pressure shifts to Pumas UNAM, a club that has consistently thrived in front of its fans and remains very much alive in the series despite the one-goal deficit.

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Pachuca enters the decisive second leg believing it has what it takes to punch its ticket to the final, but Pumas have already proven how dangerous they can be at Estadio Olimpico Universitario and are confident they can rally their way into the championship round.

Adalberto Carrasquilla of Pumas fights for the ball with Victor Guzman of Pachuca – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca: Predicted Lineups

Pumas UNAM (4-4-2): Keylor Navas, Rodrigo Lopez, Nathan Silva, Ruben Duarte, Alvaro Angulo, Uriel Antuna, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Pedro Vite, Jordan Carrillo, Robert Morales, Juninho.

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Pachuca (4-2-3-1): Carlos Moreno, Carlos Sánchez, Sergio Barreto, Jorge Berlanga, Brian García, Christian Rivera, Elías Montiel, Kenedy, Víctor Guzmán, Oussama Idrissi, Salomon Rondon.

What time is the Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca match?

The game will take place today, May 17, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM