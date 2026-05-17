Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the MLS match on May 17, 2026

Inter Miami take on Portland Timbers at the Nu Stadium in a 2026 MLS regular season game. Messi's team is looking to take the lead in the Eastern Conference against a Timbers team that is looking to move closer to playoff positions. Find here how watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers Tournament MLS Date Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time 6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers in the USA

Viewers hoping to catch every moment of this headline clash will have a single destination to tune in, with Apple TV serving as the exclusive platform carrying the full live broadcast.

The only way to watch this much-anticipated encounter live will be through Apple TV, whose exclusive coverage provides fans with start-to-finish access to all the action.

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Can I watch Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers for free?

Soccer fans across the United States will be able to watch this matchup live on Apple TV, as the streaming service is currently providing a 7-day free trial for new users.

The special offer allows viewers to enjoy the full game without any immediate payment, giving supporters a convenient way to follow all the action live before choosing whether to continue with a subscription once the trial expires.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Fresh off a dominant Matchday 13 win over Cincinnati, Inter Miami climbed to 25 points and now sit just two behind Eastern Conference leaders Nashville SC, adding even more urgency to their push for the top spot.

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With Lionel Messi leading the charge, Miami heads into this matchup looking to keep its momentum rolling against a struggling Portland Timbers squad.

Portland enters the contest near the bottom of the Western Conference standings with 14 points, but the playoff picture remains within reach, as a victory would move the Timbers into the Play-in positions and provide a major boost to their postseason hopes.

Ariel Lassiter of Portland Timbers – Soobum Im/Getty Images

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Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers: Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami (4-3-3): St. Clair; Fray, Falcon, Micael, Reguilon; De Paul, Bright, Segovia; Messi, Suarez, Berterame.

Portland Timbers (4-3-3): Pantemis; Bye, Surman, Miller, Fory; Caicedo, Da Costa, Bassett; Antony, Kelsy, Velde.

What time is the Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers match?

The match kicks off today, May 17, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM